1 Year Ago, September 2020Grace Gustin earned a pair of individual first-place finishes to help the Fort Atkinson girls swim team to its first win of the season with a 74-50 win over Portage Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School. “With numbers on our side tonight we were able to get our first win of the season,” Blackhawk head coach Evan Hill said. “With that said though, it wasn’t just numbers that were on our side as once again 60 percent of our individuals swims were season bests.”
20 Years Ago, September 2001Architect Helmut Ajango presented his conceptual layouts for the planned expansion of the Jefferson Senior Center and the renovation of the Jefferson City Hall to a group of city facilities planners, members of the Jefferson Historical Society and members of the Friends of Jefferson Area Seniors. The cost was estimated to be from $1.75 to $2 million for the city.
40 Years Ago, September 1981The Fort Atkinson City Council accepted a “gift” offer by a local architect Gene La Muro who sought to submit designs for an addition to the Dwight Foster Public Library even though another firm had already been working on the project with the city library board’s blessing. La Muro offered to do an alternate preliminary study free of charge. The council members unanimously voted to allow him 30 days to draw up plans.
70 Years Ago, September 1951The Jefferson City Council passed an ordinance calling for the installation of about 187 parking meters in downtown Jefferson on a six-month trial basis. Although no installation date was specified, it was indicated that the approximately 187 meters would be installed in 30 days.
100 Years Ago, September 1921Some Fort Atkinson children spend too much time in the streets and drivers have been heard to say that escape from accident has almost been a miracle. Parents are told to warn their children to keep from playing in the highways.
150 Years Ago, September 1871Stoppenbach has just finished erecting upon his farm north of Jefferson a mammoth barn 40 by 80. The barn is finished in the best manner with blinds to the windows and well painted, and has a stable under the whole. We much doubt if any county in the state will exceed this in the character and size of barns and out buildings.
