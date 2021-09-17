1 Year Ago, September 2020Despite dozens speaking adamantly against it in a packed house, the Town of Ixonia Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to recommend that Jefferson County officials approve a conditional-use permit to allow We Energies to construct a large, liquid natural gas storage facility in Ixonia.
20 Years Ago, September 2001More than 300 Fort Atkinson area residents lined up to donate blood at a drive held by the American Red Cross. A total of 281 pints was collected from those who gathered, some of whom waited three hours to give the gift of life in the wake the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
40 Years Ago, September 1981The Jefferson City Council failed to challenge Mayor Nancy Haberman’s veto of a referendum on special assessments for street construction, but referendum supporters were able to win endorsement for a plan to bill landowners for only the cost of new streets, not repaving work.
70 Years Ago, September 1951Charles B. Rodgers, long-time member of the board of the Dwight Foster public library, was honored at a reception held in the main library room. At the reception, a portrait of Rodgers was presented to the library by the Fort Atkinson Historical Society as a gesture of appreciation of the work carried on for the past twenty years by Rodgers.
100 Years Ago, September 1921All those who availed themselves of the privilege to attend the recital given by the pupils of Miss Alice Felbel were more than pleased with Fort Atkinson’s product of voice. In listening to the exceptional volume and quality of toe the listener was forced to appreciate Miss Felbel as a very worthy instructor.
150 Years Ago, September 1871E.C. Gaebler, of Watertown, long and favorably known as one of the most enterprising music dealers in the state, is erecting a new music store on account of the increasing demands of his trade. The showroom will be spacious and high, thus affording every needed facility for the display of instruments.
