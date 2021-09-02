1 Year Ago, September 2020A contact tracer for the Jefferson County Health Department, Simone Bruch, had succeeded in convincing a local senior citizen to quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And to support him during this time, she had connected him to hot-meal delivery through Meals on Wheels, as well as arranging for grocery delivery to his house.
20 Years Ago, September 2001After more than four years of planning and development, an $8.8 million proposal to build a new Countryside Home facility with approximately 120 beds was approved Tuesday by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors. The plan was overwhelmingly approved by a 28-2 vote.
40 Years Ago, September 1981The Johnson Creek Creeker baseball team won the championship of the Tri-County Nite League, ripping Lebanon in the title game 14-8. Johnson Creek was aided by 10 Lebanon errors in the win.
70 Years Ago, September 1951Improvements on the Fort Atkinson municipal airport are now underway according to the municipal office. An estimated $3,500 of city, state and federal funds are being used for the purpose of extending the original landing strip in width.
100 Years Ago, September 192
1
The peaches so far shipped into Fort Atkinson are the best that have been seen here for years. They are large and perfectly formed with just enough red blush to make them exceedingly tempting.
150 Years Ago, September 1871The tobacco crop in this county is nearly all safely housed and is of excellent quality. The Yield has been more than average. The Price is yet scarcely defined, but we understand that several parties have offers to contract for one shilling per pound.
