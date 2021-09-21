1 Year Ago, September 2020Tractor aficionados took advantage of the beautiful weather Sunday afternoon by holding a plow day at the Dale Schroedl farm along County Highway J, just outside of Jefferson. Relatives and friends of Schroedl’s gathered to inspect some antique tractors and plows as well as enjoy a potluck-style meal.
20 Years Ago, September 2001After a considerable amount of debate, the Jefferson County Budget Committee tentatively approved a $824,424 tax levy to operate the parks department for 2002. Among the anticipated expenses are funds for the development process at Koth Park in Lake Mills and Dorothy Carnes Park in Jefferson.
40 Years Ago, September 1981Nancy Buerger scored 14 match points to lead Fort Atkinson girls’ volleyball team to a match win over Monroe at the Black Hawks recorded 15-5 and 15-4 game wins before dropping the third, 12-15.
70 Years Ago, September 1951With the coming changing of seasons, it seems that summer will bow out of Fort Atkinson this weekend with cloudy skies, occasional rain and cool temperatures, according to the state weather forecast.
100 Years Ago, September 1921Electric light wires were recently struck by lightning; the bolt was said to resemble a skyrocket as the sparks flew in all directions. A crossarm on a nearby telephone pole was splintered and a fuse box was damaged beyond repair.
150 Years Ago, September 1871A six-year-old boy from the village of Palmyra was recently ill from swallowing some hard and indigestible substance. The proper means being employed to evacuate the bowels at once, a piece of wire and ten pebbles were passed, the largest pebble measuring two inches in circumference at its smallest measurement. The boy is slowly recovering.
