1 Year Ago, September 2020Fort Atkinson High School will not participate in sporting events for at least two weeks, according to Athletic Director Steve Mahoney. The decision comes after it was announced Monday that Fort Atkinson High School would be switching to all-virtual classes starting Wednesday after the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Jefferson County.
20 Years Ago, September 2001A surge of patriotism following last week’s terrorist attacks infused Jefferson’s Gemuetlichkeit Days with American pride and international spirit, leading to the best turnout in 15 years.
40 Years Ago, September 1981Overall enrollment at Jefferson County’s public schools is continuing to decline, according to a state-mandated head count. The official enrollment count plays a major roll in calculating state-imposed cost controls. The current head count will not affect the amount of state aids districts will receive during the current school year.
70 Years Ago, September 1951It was announced that the Johnson Creek high and elementary school enrollment has increased 10% for the 1951-52 school year. The 10% increase now means 155 high school students registrants and 178 enrollees to the elementary school roster.
100 Years Ago, September 1921Local hunters who have been at Lake Koshkonong this week getting ready for the duck hunting season which opens over the weekend report that very few mallards or teal have been seen and that there is not going to be much shooting. They also state that the feed at the lake is light this year compared to the former season.
150 Years Ago, September 1871The alarm of a fire in Watertown was discovered in a woodpile near the depot. Through the efforts of those who were first on the ground, the fire was put out before much damage was done. Less than a cord of wood burned.
