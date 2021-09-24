1 Year Ago, September 2020A Lake Mills brewery is doing its part to stand up for racial injustice. Sunshine Brewery, has introduced its new Black is Beautiful beer, a collaborative effort, in partnership with Dead Bird Brewing in Milwaukee, to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and to raise funds for police brutality reform. One-hundred percent of the profits of the beer will be donated to Urban Triage of Madison.
20 Years Ago, September 2001Seventh-grade students at Fort Atkinson Middle School will be immersed in Native American culture and history during a series of presentations and fieldtrips sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Historical Society and Hoard Historical Museum. The program, titled “Native American Immersion Week,” is designed to introduce the students to Native American cultures.
40 Years Ago, September 1981The Jefferson JV football team broke out of its scoring slump in a big way that let the team earn a 24-6 win over Brodhead. The win was the first of the year for the Eagles, who are now 1-2 on the year.
70 Years Ago, September 1951Class elections were held at the senior high school and a different system of election was introduced to the students in order to complete elections with a minimum of difficulty.
100 Years Ago, September 1921Thirty couples attend the first dancing party at the Fort Atkinson. The hall was beautifully and artistically decorated in green, and all lights were green. The F.A.C. orchestra furnished the music and all present enjoyed dancing.
150 Years Ago, September 1871Fort Atkinson is justly noted for containing several very important manufacturing establishments. With a praiseworthy foresight the citizens of this thriving village have left no stone unturned to encourage manufactures of all description. Not only has the sentiment of the people been actively turned in this direction, but they have backed up their ideas with money.
