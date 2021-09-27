1 Year Ago, September 2020The Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson returned to curbside services only in light of the increasing number of positive coronavirus cases in Jefferson County. While the building itself is closed to the public, area residents can go online to place books and other materials on hold or get help with other services. They then can call for a time to pick up their materials outside.
20 Years Ago, September 2001The Jefferson County Budget Committee had a final glance at proposed spending for 2002 before advancing a $29.6 million countywide tax levy for consideration by the full board at its next meeting.
40 Years Ago, September 1981Setting the tone of the entire contest on the first play from scrimmage, the Fort Atkinson High School JV football team downed Sauk Prairie, 35-0, in its first game of the season.
70 Years Ago, September 1951A 53-year-old Lake Mills farm hand was hit in the shoulder by a bolt of lightning as he was working. He suffered shoulder burns but survived the blast of electricity and is recovering from the injuries.
100 Years Ago, September 1921The rest house at Evergreen cemetery was quite badly damaged by fire said to have been started by matches in the pocket of a coat which hung in nth window and which became overheated by the hot sun. The fire department battled for sometime before extinguishing the blaze. The entire roof was badly damaged and the interior was somewhat charred and damaged by water and smoke.
150 Years Ago, September 1871Some fields of wheat in the Town of Aztalan are averaging 20 and 25 bushels to the acre. No better farming lands can be found in the county than the Town of Aztalan.
