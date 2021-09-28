Lakeside Lutheran senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had a game-high 11 kills to help the Warriors to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Watertown in a non-conference volleyball match at Lakeside Lutheran High School. “Every match our confidence is growing,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Jenny Krauklis said.
20 Years Ago, September 2001
The Humane Society of Jefferson County held its annual Walk for Kindness, raising around $2,000 for the animal shelter and the adoptable pets for which it find permanent homes.
40 Years Ago, September 1981
Nothing apparently was taken in an attempted burglary at Wisconsin Electric Power Co.’s facility. Fort Atkinson police reported that an employee heard a noise, possibly a door slamming, when arriving to work. The employee discovered that eight to 10 spools of copper wiring had been moved by a forklift onto the center of a nearby room. Police reported that bolt cutters had been used to cut a hole in the fence surrounding the building, through which the person was believed to have fled.
70 Years Ago, September 1951
The Cambridge Blues cashed in on their passing attack as they rang up a 13-0 victory over Waterloo for the winner’s second straight win of the season. In the final quarter Ronnie Knilans intercepted a Waterloo pass and scampered 18 yards to score.
100 Years Ago, September 1921
The Fort Atkinson Water, Light and Gas Commission made application to the State Railroad Commission for permission to increase its water rates. The hearing will be held at Madison in October. The application asks for a higher rate on the tap fees only and all other rates remain as they are at present.
150 Years Ago, September 1871
The steam fire engine has finally arrived to the Village of Jefferson and after taking a long square look at the recent requisition there was no wonder that they are proud of it, for it is a splendid piece of workmanship. There is hope that there will be little occasion to use it.
