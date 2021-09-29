1 Year Ago, September 2020The family of the late Lyle Borth is raising funds to purchase a K-9 officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. A retired motorcycle sergeant in the department, Borth loved cycling and dogs. He also enjoyed spending time with his family but was unable to have a dog due to his daughter was born with allergic reactions to canine.
20 Years Ago, September 2001There was a great turnout for the annual Harvest Dance at the Jefferson County Fair Park. It was a great day for a dance with cool weather, friendly folks and good food. At least 150 seniors form the Watertown, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson senior centers attended.
40 Years Ago, September 1981About 20 women gathered at the Green Dragon Inn on Black Hawk Island for an old-fashion quilting bee. In charge of the meeting was Alta Nitz of Milton, who has taught quilting and needlecraft since 1959. Many of the women gathered at the quilting bee were members of Nitz’s original class.
70 Years Ago, September 1951The Fort Atkinson senior high school did not hold classes today because of the cold weather and the lack of heat in the building. New broilers, which were being installed, were not set up in time to beat the weather.
100 Years Ago, September 1921The Fort Atkinson American Legion contemplates organizing a basketball team for the coming winter season with Glenn Vosburg as coach. The legion has many crack basketball men in its ranks and if the organization is perfected local fans will see the strongest five in the history of the city.
150 Years Ago, September 1871On a trip to Farmington it was noted that the farmers between Farmington and Johnson Creek were getting up a goodly number of good substantial dwelling houses and barns, evidence that this class of community were prospering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.