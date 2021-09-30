1 Year Ago, September 2020Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, as the L-Cats blanked Luther Prep 30-0 in a Capitol Conference game at Luther Prep School, giving first-year coach Tyler Huber a victory in his debut.
20 Years Ago, September 2001Students at the East Elementary School in Jefferson have raised $1,200 for the American Red Cross/United Way to help with clean-¬up and relief assistance in the wake of the terrorist attacks on the New York City’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon. To celebrate their achievement, the entire student body lined up to form the figure “$1,200” on the playground.
40 Years Ago, September 1981“Stairway to Heaven” was the theme for Homecoming ’81 at Fort Atkinson High School. The fall tradition was celebrated with games, parades, dancing and — of course— football.
70 Years Ago, September 1951Fort Atkinson Rotary club members meeting for their regular luncheon in the Episcopal church, heard about Wisconsin’s stepped-up program for greater highway safety. The director of motor vehicle safety said that attitude development is a leading subject in high school driving classes because “attitude causes many of our accidents.”
100 Years Ago, September 1921The Jefferson K.C. ball team received a neat trimming at the hands of the Fort Atkinson Odd Fellows by a score of 19 to 4 at Jefferson. The feature of the game was batting of H. Gess, who made four two-base hits and a single in five times at bat, giving Gess a perfect batting average.
150 Years Ago, September 1871Ruben Fuller, from Milford, found fifteen bee trees and has commenced cutting the trees and taking therefrom large quantities of honey. From a single tree he has taken sixty pounds of honey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.