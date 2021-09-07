1 Year Ago, September 2020Delayed from its original July date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Jefferson and Festival Foods-sponsored fireworks went on in a socially distanced format with the fireworks launched of from the Jefferson Golf Course. The event drew a good crowd, and on the whole, people followed city recommendations about social distancing and watching from their homes, their cars and from widely placed blankets on the golf course.
20 Years Ago, September 2001Mother Nature failed to rain on the parade if the antique collectors and enthusiast as they converged on the Hoard Historical Museum for appraisals of their heirlooms, artwork and old oddities.
40 Years Ago, September 1981An estimated 16,000 acres of Jefferson County cropland were damaged by 70-mph winds accompanying a thunderstorm. The worst damage occurred in a mile-wide path stretching 25 miles from Bingham’s Point on the southeastern corner of Lake Koshkonong to Rome, according to the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Government.
70 Years Ago, September 1951In a thrilling golf match, which wasn’t decided until the 36th hole, Dick Mueller dethroned Snub Blaesel, 4-3, in the Jefferson City Golf tournament championship play at the Meadow Springs course.
100 Years Ago, September 1921A big surprise party was staged for veteran Louise Fisher at his home. Louise is one of the Fort Atkinson boys who made a good record in the world war and was wounded severely.
150 Years Ago, September 1871The erection of the brick building adjoining White & Co’s store is a very great improvement in the appearance of the side of the street. The buildings have been joined together and a uniform cornice built, giving the two the appearance of one block.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.