1 Year Ago, September 2020Molly, a three-year-old Goldendoodle brings comfort to the Rainbow Hospice care patients. She might seem like any other dog, but Molly was groomed right away to become a pet therapy dog. For patients who have had dogs or aren’t able to see them anymore, Molly is a fitting substitute. As Molly dispenses unconditional love, she melts patients’ hearts with her affection and her companionship in the process.
20 Years Ago, September 2001A Johnson Creek housing development was put on hold after archeological surveys indicated that sites of potential historical significance may be located in the area. It was noted that the initial survey found three areas on the property that may contain evidence of residents who lived or worked along the Rock River several thousands years ago.
40 Years Ago, September 1981The Lake Mills girls’ tennis team is apparently on its way to a very good season. The Lake Mills girls had their best showing of the short season, blanking the Watertown Goslings, 9-0. The L-Cat girls have won both their opening matches, both at home.
70 Years Ago, September 1951The 23-year-old daughter of Watertown’s city manager says that she was wounded and received a slight shotgun wound when she struggled with an intruder who attempted to take the family’s shotgun from her home.
100 Years Ago, September 1921Fort Atkinson stores and business places will be closed all day to give everybody an opportunity to attend and make Fort Atkinson Day the biggest day of the Jefferson County Fair.
150 Years Ago, September 1871The Watertown post office was entered by thieves and robbed of between forty and fifty dollars in stamps and currency. How the robbers were able to enter into the post office rooms remains a mystery.
