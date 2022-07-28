Didion Ethanol LLC, a subsidiary of Didion Milling Inc. in Johnson Creek, has restarted ethanol plant operations and is now accepting corn from area farmers at its grain elevator operations in Cambria. Didion paused operations at its plant nearly nine weeks ago after an explosion at its main corn milling facility on May 31. Sixteen people were inside the plant at the time of the explosion.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce held its annual Sommerschlussverkauf, which is German for “end-of-summer sale,” on Friday and Saturday in the city’s downtown. The sidewalk sale, a longtime tradition in the Gemuetlichkeit City saw good crowds due to the pleasant weather – sunny, but cooler than the previous days had been.
40 Years Ago, 1982
If a federal judge follows the advice of John W. Hinckley’s doctors, the man who wounded President Regan will remain hospitalized because he’s a danger to himself and actress Jodie Foster. Sources said a medical team from St. Elizabeths Hospital wrote U.S. District Judge Barrington D. Parker on Monday that Hinckley has serious personality disorders and should no be released.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Area fishing has been poor with high water coming in for a major share of the blame. Recent heavy rains have added to the woes of angles in the Fort Atkinson vicinity, according to sportsmen and conservation department officials.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Another monster crowd heard the bank concert in Barrie Park Wednesday evening. It was ice cream social night for the Music Study Club and the society did a rushing business.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Mr. Buckley Conant, of Geneva Lake, killed 14 rattlesnakes Friday afternoon, in the hayfield.
