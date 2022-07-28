5 Years Ago, 2017

Didion Ethanol LLC, a subsidiary of Didion Milling Inc. in Johnson Creek, has restarted ethanol plant operations and is now accepting corn from area farmers at its grain elevator operations in Cambria. Didion paused operations at its plant nearly nine weeks ago after an explosion at its main corn milling facility on May 31. Sixteen people were inside the plant at the time of the explosion.

Load comments