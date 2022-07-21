On Sunday, a nice crowd attended Aztalan Day, the Lake Mills-Aztalan Historical Society’s annual picnic and fundraiser. In addition to demonstrations of old-time crafts and trades, the event features vendors, pie based on local families’ recipes, and a talk by professional archeologist Kurt Sampson.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Since it was founded in 1853, the Jefferson County Fair has grown from a fall agricultural show in the shade of a Fort Atkinson oak tree to five days of judging, music, carnival rides and other attractions that draw more than 35,000 visitors annually to Jefferson. The 150th edition of the fair, which takes place Wednesday through Sunday, July 24-28, promises to offer something for everyone, including some of the best musical entertainment around.
40 Years Ago, 1982
With summer increasing the threat of rabies in Wisconsin, residents should be aware that 338 cases of rabies in animals were confirmed in the Badger State in 1981 by the State Laboratory of Hygiene. It was the largest number of laboratory confirmations in recent history, and represented 40 more cases than in 1980 and 244 cases above the average of the years 1975-79.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Although state agricultural officials said today that the army worm attack on corn and small grains has reached the “very critical’ stage in southern Wisconsin the pesty insect apparently has so far done little damage in Jefferson County.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Ira Noel is the champion hard luck farmer of this section. Last week he had his herd of eleven cattle tested and out of the lot only five were found to be free from tuberculosis. About five years ago nine of his best cows were killed by lightning and a year ago four head of young were struck by lightning.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Probably not more than one quarter of the wool clip has been sold. We fear the holders have seen better prices than will be obtained for the balance on hand.
