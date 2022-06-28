The musicians of the Palmyra-Eagle Community Band, now numbering more than 30, are ready to present their second Palmyra Park concert on Monday, July 1, at 7 p.m. Band Director Ed Pierce promises that there will be the usual mix of musical numbers and The Hungry Five will entertain as well.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Five of Fort Atkinson’s historical homes will open their doors for visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in a tour to benefit the Dwight Foster Public Library building fund. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the tour will feature the homes of Dr. Richard Larson, 407 E. Milwaukee Ave.; original Jones Dairy Farm on Jones Avenue; Frances Paddock, 339 Merchants Ave.; Willard Pierce, 215 S. High St., and Dr. David Grout, 317 E. Sherman Ave.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Fort Atkinson will have a parade with a purpose Saturday . . . a bicycle parade designed to encourage youngsters to use care and caution while riding their two-wheeled mounts. The annual Bicycle Safety Parade, under the sponsorship of the local Montgomery Ward & Co. store, will form on N. Water St., W., at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will file down Main st., beginning at 9:30 a.m., go to Sixth St. and then to Jones Park. Refreshments will be served to all children participating in the parade.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Last Friday was the warmest day of the year. Thermometers touched 93 degrees at 4 o’clock.
150 Years
Agentleman from Edgerton engaged in the tobacco trade says that, in his opinion, 10,000 cases averaging 400 pounds to the case have been shipped from that point the present season. His estimate for Rock County the year past is as follows: 15,000 cases the entire yield; average receipts per case, $15; total income for the county, $525,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.