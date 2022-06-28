20 Years Ago, 2002

The musicians of the Palmyra-Eagle Community Band, now numbering more than 30, are ready to present their second Palmyra Park concert on Monday, July 1, at 7 p.m. Band Director Ed Pierce promises that there will be the usual mix of musical numbers and The Hungry Five will entertain as well.

40 Years Ago, 1982

Five of Fort Atkinson’s historical homes will open their doors for visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in a tour to benefit the Dwight Foster Public Library building fund. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the tour will feature the homes of Dr. Richard Larson, 407 E. Milwaukee Ave.; original Jones Dairy Farm on Jones Avenue; Frances Paddock, 339 Merchants Ave.; Willard Pierce, 215 S. High St., and Dr. David Grout, 317 E. Sherman Ave.

70 Years Ago, 1952

Fort Atkinson will have a parade with a purpose Saturday . . . a bicycle parade designed to encourage youngsters to use care and caution while riding their two-wheeled mounts. The annual Bicycle Safety Parade, under the sponsorship of the local Montgomery Ward & Co. store, will form on N. Water St., W., at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will file down Main st., beginning at 9:30 a.m., go to Sixth St. and then to Jones Park. Refreshments will be served to all children participating in the parade.

100 Years Ago, 1922

Last Friday was the warmest day of the year. Thermometers touched 93 degrees at 4 o’clock.

150 Years

Agentleman from Edgerton engaged in the tobacco trade says that, in his opinion, 10,000 cases averaging 400 pounds to the case have been shipped from that point the present season. His estimate for Rock County the year past is as follows: 15,000 cases the entire yield; average receipts per case, $15; total income for the county, $525,000

