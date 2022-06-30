5 Years Ago, 2017

The Fort Atkinson Police Department recently has become a dementia-friendly agency. All employees of the agency have completed dementia training for crisis responders through the Dementia-Capable Wisconsin Initiative. All officers, dispatchers and administrate staff are certified as Crisis Responders for Dementia.

20 Years Ago, 2002

All were saddened at the passing of Rosemary Clooney, the mellow-voiced singer who died Saturday at age 74 in her Beverly Hills home. She had been hospitalized earlier in the month for a recurrence of lung cancer. In a ceremony on Sunday, flowers were placed on Clooney’s star on the Hollywood Walk of fame.

40 Years Ago, 1982

An important organization in Jefferson County is observing its 60th anniversary this year. That’s the Humane Society of Jefferson County, which was founded by 14 charter members in June 1922 and was officially incorporated with the state in September to the same year.

70 Yeas Ago, 1952

Mrs. Robert Schreiber, representing the Rome fire department, won first place at the contest held at Lake Mills Saturday night. Selected to reign as a queen at the Tri-County Fireman’s tournament on Sunday, she rode in the parade Sunday morning on lake Mills’ beautifully decorated new fire truck.

100 Years Ago, 1922

The State prohibition Department prints on its stationery this sentence; “A state unable to enforce its laws cannot long exist.” A prominent Ft. Atkinson physician, in writing the Union, suggests the following line to be put in place of the above motto” A state which passes laws it cannot enforce is a fool state.”

150 Years Ago, 1872

A cow belonging to Mr. T. Wedemeyer, of the town of Shields, about 6 miles from the city, gave premature birth Saturday last, to a calf having two perfectly formed heads with only one neck. This strange freak of nature was dead when calved.

