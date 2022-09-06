Whitewater High School was selected as one of 15 schools to be recognized as the inaugural recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2016-17 by the WIAA. The award recognizes member schools for their efforts and achievements in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.
20 Years Ago, 2002
After nearly three months of summer break, many Jefferson County-area students returned to class this morning. As classed resumed, students are looking forward to tackling new subjects, forging new friendships and broadening their experiences. Wisconsin recently passed a law that requires all public schools to start classes no earlier than Sept. 1.
40 Years Ago, 1982
When Jim Gosdeck, 837 McCoy Park Road, “heads for the hills,” he doesn’t go toward mountains. Instead, the Fort Atkinson man works in his garden, which, in addition to tomatoes and beans, boasts 29 hills of potatoes. So far this year he has harvested about 240 pounds of spuds from those 29 hills, including 8 ½ pounds from one hill alone. Many of the potatoes are weighing in at about 2 to 2 ½ pounds including his prize 3-pound potato which grew in the shape of what Gosdeck sees as a cow’s head.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Senator Joseph McCarthy will give his only major speech before the primary election at 8:30 tonight in Milwaukee. McCarthy will speak for 30 minutes over 31 Wisconsin radio stations from the Shorewood high school auditorium. A rally is being staged there for him by backers and Milwaukee county Republicans.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Lend-a-Hand Society will have a picnic in Jones’ Park Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. All members are requested to be present and bring a friend. In case of rain the picnic will be held in church parlors.
150 Years Ago, 1872
PALMYRA – A few years since an oil company was formed here and bored a well about seven hundred and fifty feet deep, and over seven hundred was through the solid rock. A good artesian well was the result, flowing an abundance of pure soft water. The company were so eager for oil that they could see nothing in the well, but took out and sold their gas pipe and of course the well ceased to flow. But our wide-awake fellow citizen, S. H. Vandercook, has re-opened the well, bought and put down new pipe, and now has an artesian well which every twenty-four hours flows over three hundred barrels of soft water.
