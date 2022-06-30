The doors opened this morning at Menards Inc. in Johnson Creek, the home-improvement company’s newest store in the state. Located along State Highway 26, just south of Interstate 94, sticks out like sore thumb hit by a hammer: It is the biggest Menards in Wisconsin, boasting a total 171,000 square feet of floor space.
40 Years Ago, 1982
With first place in the VFW Teener league on the line, Jefferson pitcher Jeff Schoenherr delivered what coach Steve Hotter called “on of the best games that I’ve seen in 10 years of coaching.” Leading Jefferson to a nine-inning 4-0 win Tuesday.
70 Years Ago, 1952
A village that has been dead for hundreds of years is beginning to come to life again near Lake Mills. That city is Aztalan, the ancient walled community inhabited at one time by Indians but buried for many years. According to Lowell Hanson, state architect, restoration of a section of the log and plaster stockade that surrounded the village long ago is planned for this summer as part of the state’s development of Aztalan state park.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Some of these days persons who ride bicycles on the sidewalks in violation of the law will be taken by surprise and escorted to the court of Justice Giles Hibbard. Better keep off the walks.
150 Years Ago, 1872
While in Milwaukee last week, we were invited by Hon. J. L. Mitchell to spend a day at his farm, four miles out of the city. We were most hospitably entertained, and pleased in looking over his fine blooded stock. He has a delightful residence in the midst of a beautiful maple grove, and with his charming family evidently takes solid comfort there. “May he live long and prosper.”
