The Cambridge Village Square will be rich this Saturday in all the fine smells that are associated with the preparation of a fine meal. For Saturday will bring the annual chicken barbecue that is the combined effort of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce and American Field Service Chapter. While chamber members have been preparing 1,536 chicken halves and piling up 1,500 pounds of charcoal, AFS members have been shredding 360 pounds of cabbage and 12 pounds of carrots for slaw.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Some 200 4-H and FFA members, parents and leaders met at the Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Monday night for a county-wide meeting under the direction of Jim Frautschy, county 4-H club leader. W. D. Hoard, Jr., welcomed the group and gave it a brief history of the farm and its activities. Frautschy then led a discussion on what the members should be doing to get their dairy calf projects ready for the fair, giving several tips on feeding, grooming and management.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Through the kindness of Mayor Weld it has been arranged to hold the second of the series of band concerts in front of the public library, Wednesday evening, June 14th. Ice cream will be served on the library lawn with Mrs. Short and Miss Lieberman. The funds raised will be used in the purchase of fiction for the library.
150 Years Ago 1872
Some scape grace sheared two of Nelson Nutting’s sheep a few nights ago and made off with the fleeces, and has thus far evaded the officers (I presume) by pulling wool over their eyes.
