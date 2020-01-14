Memory Screening set for Jan. 23 Jan 14, 2020 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — A free memory screening event is set Jan. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St. Call the dementia care specialist at the ADRC for reservations at (920) 675-4035. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBelmont Casino’s new owners speak to Fort councilBobbi (Roberta) Jo EnglishBoard denies dissolving Palmyra-Eagle Area School DistrictFort woman, facing complications from July surgery, gets support from GoFundMe campaignState reps say Palmyra-Eagle issue goes beyond open enrollmentDianne R. HebbeMore Palmyra-Eagle and man charged with possession of child pornWilliam F. Jannke IIIFort businesses hit by gift card scamChady named Jefferson Businessperson of Year Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest News Flu up in county, but no deaths here Dutch YouTube star Nikkie de Jager says she is transgender Johnson Creek may see second Kwik Trip UW-Whitewater online degree programs named among the best in the nation UW-La Crosse announces fall Dean's List GOP introduces tougher sanctions, sentences for criminals Memory Screening set for Jan. 23 Koenig named to the Dean's List Local Info and Services Fort HealthCare accepting 2020 scholarship applications Animal-lovers, eco-minded readers will enjoy 'AnimalKind' Chamber styling concert set at the Fort Club Spring Rabies Vaccination Clinic set at Fair Park Apply for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants through Feb. 28 BBB: Donate wisely to help victims of Australian wildfires Lodge No. 9 officers installed Lange receives AFLIC honor Businesses urged to sponsor seventh annual Furry Friends 5k Run/Walk Jefferson police reports Jan. 9-11 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Want to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Newsletters Classified Ads Arby's Job Fair Wayne Hayes McDermott Mike Foerster Jefferson Coutny Administrative Assistant Bulletin
