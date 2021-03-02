MADISON (AP) — A judge in Dane County has ordered a competency examination for the man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008.
Attorneys for David Kahl say he has had recent medical episodes which raise questions about whether he has the ability to assist in his defense.
The 54-year-old defendant was charged last year with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Kahl is serving a prison sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction, the State Journal reported.
