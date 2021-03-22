MADISON (AP) — Nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter have voted to ratify a two-year agreement between their union and the hospital, after securing some policy changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 850 nurses who work at the hospital voted almost unanimously Saturday to approve the contract, after threatening a strike that was supported by more than 2,500 people who pledged not to cross the picket line.
After weeks of bargaining between Meriter and the union, SEIU Healthcare, the hospital agreed to several demands brought on by the pandemic, including expanding and replenishing paid time off for nurses who used up their leave during that time.
