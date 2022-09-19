Dear Annie: We’re in a bit of a crisis here. My daughter has gone through a messy divorce. Her ex-husband took her to court for custody of their two younger children, calling her neglectful and unfit, as well as seeking to reduce support payments, to name a few charges. She won the case, but now he is appealing.

He has practically unlimited funds, making over $400,000 per year, while she makes $70,000.

