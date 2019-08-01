Cedric Meyers was awarded a PhD in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of California-Santa Barbara at a ceremony on June 14.
Graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics, engineering and physics, Meyers went on to earn a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of California-Santa Barbara.
Meyers enjoys raising orchids in a community garden located on the campus. He grows a hundred or so examples and finds the activity a relaxing and restorative outlet from his busy schedule.
Meyers is currently a post-doctoral fellow working with Drexel University at the University of California-Santa Barbara. He has accepted a position with JT4 at Edwards Air Force Base in California. He and his wife Magen and their cat Pooka will be relocating to the high desert near Palmdale and Lancaster, Calif., later this summer.
Meyers is the son of Gretchen Geist and Brad Meyers of Jefferson.
