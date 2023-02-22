Milwaukee artist Della Wells to visit UW-Whitewater as the 2023 Schuh Visiting Artist
Buy Now

Della Wells

WHITEWATER — The Department of Art and Design in the College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater welcomes Della Wells as the 2023 Schuh Visiting Artist.

Wells will be giving a free public lecture in the Young Auditorium on March 10 at 7 p.m. Prior to the lecture, beginning at 5 p.m., an hors d’oeuvres reception will provide an opportunity for everyone to view an exhibition of her work in the Crossman Gallery, located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts.

Tags

Load comments