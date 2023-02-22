Milwaukee artist Della Wells to visit UW-Whitewater as the 2023 Schuh Visiting Artist

WHITEWATER — The Department of Art and Design in the College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater welcomes Della Wells as the 2023 Schuh Visiting Artist.
Wells will be giving a free public lecture in the Young Auditorium on March 10 at 7 p.m. Prior to the lecture, beginning at 5 p.m., an hors d’oeuvres reception will provide an opportunity for everyone to view an exhibition of her work in the Crossman Gallery, located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts.
The Department of Art and Design will be holding these free and public events on March 10:
Exhibition Reception: 5 — 7 p.m. at the Crossman Gallery
Artist Lecture and Q&A: 7 — 8:30 p.m. in the Young Auditorium
Wells is a Milwaukee-based self-taught artist, curator, and arts advocate.
In the lecture, she will speak about her journey with art. Wells began drawing and painting seriously at the age of 42, according to the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater’s press release. Since then, she has created more than 2,000 images in various media and techniques, including collages.
She has exhibited nationally and internationally and is represented by the Portrait Society Gallery in Milwaukee, WI, according to the release.
The exhibition, titled “Of Chicken, Myths & Fantasy: It Is Storied Tales Drives Our Dreams,” includes collages as well as drawings and paintings that are about storytelling and together reveal a land called Mamboland, where Black women rule and wherein Black women are both self-empowered and uplifted. The exhibition will be on view in the Crossman Gallery from March 6-23.
No prior registration is necessary to attend the exhibition and reception. Free tickets for the lecture can be found online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. The Crossman Gallery is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190. The Young Auditorium is located at 930 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
Ticketed events do not require a parking pass. Patrons can park in Lot 1 (corner of Prince & Main Street) starting up to 30 minutes prior to the event without a parking pass.
Non-ticketed events that happen during the week and before 5 p.m. on Friday require that attendees have a parking pass.
