COTTAGE GROVE -- The Cambridge boys golf team continued its dominance, winning Wednesday's WIAA Division 3 sectional at the Oaks Golf Course by 19 shots with a score of 308.
“We put a lot of time into our practice, and having a lot of good reps paid off today for the boys. They enjoy playing against good competition and it showed today,” said Cambridge head coach Travis Galston.
Junior Nick Buckman finished two-over par with a 73, taking third overall. Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores finished in the top-five, taking fourth with a 75.
Sophomore Cade Nottestad cracked the top-ten, carding a 78 to take eighth.
“Cade has had an up and down year. He hits the ball a mile which helps when you're accurate,” said Galston. “He has really settled in for the last five meets. He has a good touch around the greens as well.”
Freshman Matt Buckman took 18th with an 82. Senior Max Heth scored 23rd with an 85, which was not used in the team tally.
“We stayed patient all day, and it showed in our scores. We aren't done yet, and the boys are ready for the state tournament,” said Galston.
Everett Schroeder of Kohler earned medalist honors, shooting a 71. Kohler, which shot 327, advanced with Cambridge to state after defeating Roncalli on a one-hole tiebreaker.
The state meet is Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Team scores: Cambridge 308, Kohler 327, Roncalli 327, Abundant Life Christian Co-Op 340, Sheboygan Lutheran 346, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 347, St. Mary’s Springs 348, Saint Mary’s Christian 361, Sheboygan Christian 362, The Prairie School 374, Williams Bay 375, Howards Grove 384.
