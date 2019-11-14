WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Community Optimist Club for more than 25 years has hosted the Mitten Tree collection during the holidays for the children in the community.
Associated Bank, First Citizen’s State Bank, Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) and Premier Bank will be collection places in addition to several area churches including First English Lutheran Church. Check with your church to see if they are participating.
Donations will be accepted Friday, Nov. 22 through Tuesday, Dec. 12 by 4 p.m.
The main needs are mittens, hats, and scarves. In addition, underwear, socks, snow boots and snow pants (for elementary school children) are encouraged as they are used for emergency items throughout the school year. Gift cards also will be accepted by Lanora Heim, Director of Pupil Services for the Whitewater Unified School District and Coordinator of the Family Emergency fund, to purchase items as needed.
There is a large need for smaller sizes since there are more than 300 children under age 5 in the Whitewater Unified School District.
