FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said that Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was “looking like a snitch” for disclosing the team’s cheating scandal only after he had left the team.
“Oh, after you make your money, after you get your ring, you decide to talk about it?” Ortiz said after arriving at the Red Sox spring training complex on Thursday. “Why didn’t you talk about it during the season when it was going on? Why didn’t you say, ‘I don’t want to be part of it?’
“So you’re looking like a snitch,” said Ortiz, who works for the Red Sox under the title special assistant. “Why do you have to talk about it after? That’s my problem. Why did nobody say anything while it was going on?”
Davies a master of control
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Zach Davies has to compensate for his lack of velocity.
“There are some guys who just go out there and throw, and that’s great and it works,” San Diego’s newly acquired pitcher said. “Unfortunately, I don’t have that. But there are ways to be successful other than throw hard and try to blow it by people, and that’s something I’ve had to focus on.”
Davies, whose fastball averaged just under 89 mph last season, was acquired from Milwaukee in late November along with center fielder Trent Grisham for left-hander Eric Lauer, infielder Luis Urías and a player to be named.
Davies examines video of other pitchers who rely on command and control, such as former Padre Jake Peavy, Tim Hudson and Kyle Hendricks.
“Just kind of see how hitters react to it,” Davies said. “There are differences in the way you sequence and the way you throw to guys, but you can kind of see the way hitters react in certain situations. And if you want to change your game plan, you know what works with other guys. So you use that, too.”
Davies is expected to occupy a spot in the starting rotation along with Chris Paddack, Garrett Richards and Dinelson Lamet.
Villar venturing in CF?
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Versatile newcomer Jonathan Villar is expected to be an ironman in the Miami Marlins’ lineup, even if they don’t know where.
Villar played in all 162 games last year for the Baltimore Orioles, mostly at second base and shortstop. But the Marlins will give him a spring training tryout in center field because they have little experience there.
“I’m coming here to help the team,” Villar said. “They want me to play center field, so I’ll try. If I can play another position I’ll do it.”
Villar’s seven-year career has included eight games in center field, most recently in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He has been mostly a middle infielder but has also played third base and left field.
“We’re going to mess around with center field and see if that’s a position he can handle,” manager Don Mattingly said. “You look at Jonathan and really feel he’s the best athlete on the field. So we’re going to give it a shot.”
Regardless of whether Villar plays center field, he’s the centerpiece of offseason efforts to upgrade an offense that scored the fewest runs in the majors in 2018-19 as Miami lost 203 games. The speedy switch-hitter gives the Marlins the prototypical leadoff man they’ve lacked.
