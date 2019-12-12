Knebel avoids arbitration
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a one-year contract for $5,125,000 with pitcher Corey Knebel, who is returning from Tommy John surgery.
A 28-year-old right-hander, Knebel hurt his elbow during spring training and had surgery April 3. He had been eligible for salary arbitration and will have the same salary as in 2019.
His deal includes a $50,000 bonus for comeback player of the year along with other award bonuses.
Knebel had 39 saves in 2017, when he was an All-Star, and 16 the following season. His deal was announced Tuesday.
Barnes wins Fishel Award
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler Barnes of the Milwaukee Brewers won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence in the major leagues, announced Monday on the first day of the winter meetings.
Barnes has been Milwaukee’s senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations since 2017 and has spent 14 seasons with the Brewers. He previously was with Detroit for six years and Houston for five, and he was chief marketing officer of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Barnes is on the board of Africa On Deck, which promotes children’s baseball participation in Johannesburg, and is a supporter of Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa.
The award was named for the longtime executive with the Indians, St. Louis Browns, the Yankees and the American League. Fishel won the first award in 1981, and the voting is conducted annually among active past winners and Major League Baseball staff.
Hawk wins Frick Award
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, a former player who called Chicago White Sox games for 34 years, on Wednesday won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick award for excellence in broadcasting.
“It’s just such an honor,” Harrelson said. “I’ve always considered myself to be probably as lucky, if not the luckiest, human being who ever stepped two feet on the face of the earth.”
He returned to the White Sox broadcast crew in 1989 and stayed through 2018. He is a five-time Emmy Award winner and was also a finalist for the Frick award in 2007, 2014 and 2017. He’s known for memorable catch phrases like “He gone!”, “Mercy!” and “You can put it on the board, yes!”
