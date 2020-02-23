Brewers lose in Spring Training opener
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers only mustered up three hits against the San Diego Padres in a 7-2 loss on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.
Zach Davies started on the mound for San Diego and gave up no hits, no walks and no earned runs.
Corey Spanberger and Ronny Rodriguez each hit solo home runs to account for all the Milwaukee run production.
The Brewers play against the LA Angels on Monday at 2:05 p.m. CST.
Holt gets $3.25 million guaranteed
PHOENIX (AP) — Utilityman Brock Holt is guaranteed $3.25 million under his one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, which includes a club option for 2021 and performance bonuses that could make the deal worth $8.25 million over two seasons.
Holt has a $2.5 million salary this year as part as the agreement announced Wednesday, and the Brewers have a $5 million option for 2021 with a $750,000 buyout. He can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses this year based on plate appearances: $250,000 each for 400, 425 and 450.
He would earn $100,000 if he is voted MVP, $75,000 for finishing second and $50,000 for third. He also would get $50,000 each for All-Star selection, Comeback Player of the Year, Silver Slugger, Hank Aaron Award and World Series MVP. He would receive $25,000 apiece for Gold Glove and League Championship Series MVP.
A 31-year-old left-handed batter, Holt spent his first eight major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015.
Holt hit a career-high .297 last year with three homers and 31 RBIs in 295 plate appearances while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field.
Red Sox name Jerry Narron bench coach
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have named Jerry Narron to be bench coach under interim manager Ron Roenicke.
Roenicke and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced the hiring Saturday.
The 64-year-old Narron has spent 32 years as a player and coach in the majors and was previously Boston’s bench coach in 2003.
Narron was also Roenicke’s bench coach when he managed the Milwaukee Brewers for parts of five seasons from 2011-15.
