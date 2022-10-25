MLB playoff glance MLB playoff glance nateg Oct 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American LeagueHouston 4, New York 0Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, New York 0Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston 6, New York 5National LeaguePhiladelphia 4, San Diego 1Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6Sunday, Oct. 23: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)Philadelphia vs. HoustonFriday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 29: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 1: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.x-Friday, Nov. 4: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.x-Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mural brightens north wall of Jefferson's city hall Warm temps greet Jefferson downtown for celebration of new streetscape Whitewater Common Council announces finalists for city manager Fort Atkinson High School hosted Job Fair Thursday Golf carts allowed on Whitewater's streets Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-20
