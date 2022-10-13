MLB postseason glance nateg Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Times EDTx-if necessaryDIVISION SERIES(Best-of-5)American LeagueHouston 2, Seattle 0Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 4:07 p.m. (TBS)x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)New York 1, Cleveland 0Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rainFriday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4), 1:07 p.m. (TBS)Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)National LeagueLos Angeles 1, San Diego 1Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles (Gonsolin 16-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1)Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Loeb-Lorman scrap yard to be 'scrapped' Tornadoes hit in spots, cooler air set to arrive Fort Atkinson council finalizes new cell tower despite petition, fears Jefferson to celebrate 'reopening' of its downtown Oct. 22 Today in History: October 13, Chilean miners rescued Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-13
