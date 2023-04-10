NATIONAL LEAGUE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 7 4 .636 _
New York 6 5 .545 1
Philadelphia 4 6 .400 2½
Miami 4 7 .364 3
Washington 3 7 .300 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 7 2 .778 _
Pittsburgh 6 4 .600 1½
Chicago 5 4 .556 2
Cincinnati 4 5 .444 3
St. Louis 3 6 .333 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 6 4 .600 _
San Diego 6 5 .545 ½
Los Angeles 5 5 .500 1
San Francisco 4 5 .444 1½
Colorado 4 6 .400 2
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, Washington 6
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6
San Diego 10, Atlanta 2
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 15, Miami 3
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 10 0 1.000 _
New York 6 4 .600 4
Toronto 6 4 .600 4
Baltimore 5 5 .500 5
Boston 5 5 .500 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 7 4 .636 _
Minnesota 6 4 .600 ½
Chicago 5 6 .455 2
Kansas City 3 7 .300 3½
Detroit 2 7 .222 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 4 .556 _
Texas 5 4 .556 _
Houston 5 6 .455 1
Seattle 4 7 .364 2
Oakland 2 8 .200 3½
Sunday's Games
Boston 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1
Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2
Baltimore 5, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
