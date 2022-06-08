All Times EDT
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 20 .655 _
Atlanta 29 27 .518 8
Philadelphia 26 29 .473 10½
Miami 23 30 .434 12½
Washington 21 36 .368 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 24 .579 _
St. Louis 32 24 .571 ½
Pittsburgh 24 30 .444 7½
Chicago 23 33 .411 9½
Cincinnati 20 35 .364 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 35 20 .636 _
San Diego 34 22 .607 1½
San Francisco 29 25 .537 5½
Arizona 26 31 .456 10
Colorado 24 31 .436 11
Tuesday's Games
Miami 12, Washington 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona at Cincinnati
Washington at Miami
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore
St. Louis at Tampa Bay
Oakland at Atlanta
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
Philadelphia at Milwaukee
N.Y. Mets at San Diego
Colorado at San Francisco
Thursday's Games
Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 7:20 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 40 15 .727 _
Toronto 33 23 .589 7½
Tampa Bay 32 23 .582 8
Boston 29 27 .518 11½
Baltimore 24 33 .421 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 25 .561 _
Chicago 26 27 .491 4
Cleveland 25 26 .490 4
Detroit 23 33 .411 8½
Kansas City 18 37 .327 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 20 .643 _
Los Angeles 27 30 .474 9½
Texas 26 29 .473 9½
Seattle 25 31 .446 11
Oakland 20 37 .351 16½
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Toronto 7, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 8, Toronto 4
Seattle at Houston
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore
St. Louis at Tampa Bay
Texas at Cleveland
Oakland at Atlanta
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
Boston at L.A. Angels
Thursday's Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
