All Times EDT

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 38 20 .655 _

Atlanta 29 27 .518 8

Philadelphia 26 29 .473 10½

Miami 23 30 .434 12½

Washington 21 36 .368 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 33 24 .579 _

St. Louis 32 24 .571 ½

Pittsburgh 24 30 .444 7½

Chicago 23 33 .411 9½

Cincinnati 20 35 .364 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 35 20 .636 _

San Diego 34 22 .607 1½

San Francisco 29 25 .537 5½

Arizona 26 31 .456 10

Colorado 24 31 .436 11

Tuesday's Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona at Cincinnati

Washington at Miami

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore

St. Louis at Tampa Bay

Oakland at Atlanta

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia at Milwaukee

N.Y. Mets at San Diego

Colorado at San Francisco

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 7:20 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 40 15 .727 _

Toronto 33 23 .589 7½

Tampa Bay 32 23 .582 8

Boston 29 27 .518 11½

Baltimore 24 33 .421 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 32 25 .561 _

Chicago 26 27 .491 4

Cleveland 25 26 .490 4

Detroit 23 33 .411 8½

Kansas City 18 37 .327 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 36 20 .643 _

Los Angeles 27 30 .474 9½

Texas 26 29 .473 9½

Seattle 25 31 .446 11

Oakland 20 37 .351 16½

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Seattle at Houston

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore

St. Louis at Tampa Bay

Texas at Cleveland

Oakland at Atlanta

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

Boston at L.A. Angels

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Load comments