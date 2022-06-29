NATIONAL LEAGUE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 29 .618 _
Atlanta 43 32 .573 3½
Philadelphia 39 36 .520 7½
Miami 33 40 .452 12½
Washington 29 49 .372 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 33 .571 _
St. Louis 43 34 .558 1
Pittsburgh 30 45 .400 13
Chicago 28 46 .378 14½
Cincinnati 26 47 .356 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 45 28 .616 _
San Diego 45 31 .592 1½
San Francisco 40 34 .541 5½
Arizona 34 41 .453 12
Colorado 33 42 .440 13
Tuesday's Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 3
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Arizona 7, San Diego 6
Wednesday's Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7
Detroit 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego at Arizona
Atlanta at Philadelphia
Miami at St. Louis
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado
Thursday's Games
Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 56 20 .737 _
Toronto 42 32 .568 13
Boston 42 33 .560 13½
Tampa Bay 40 34 .541 15
Baltimore 35 41 .461 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 34 .558 _
Cleveland 37 34 .521 3
Chicago 35 38 .479 6
Detroit 29 45 .392 12½
Kansas City 27 47 .365 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 47 27 .635 _
Texas 36 38 .486 11
Los Angeles 36 41 .468 12½
Seattle 35 41 .461 13
Oakland 25 52 .325 23½
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 6, Boston 5
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 8, Kansas City 3
Seattle 2, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 4
San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Wednesday's Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 2, Texas 1
Detroit 3, San Francisco 2
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
