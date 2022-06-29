NATIONAL LEAGUE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 47 29 .618 _

Atlanta 43 32 .573 3½

Philadelphia 39 36 .520 7½

Miami 33 40 .452 12½

Washington 29 49 .372 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 44 33 .571 _

St. Louis 43 34 .558 1

Pittsburgh 30 45 .400 13

Chicago 28 46 .378 14½

Cincinnati 26 47 .356 16

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 45 28 .616 _

San Diego 45 31 .592 1½

San Francisco 40 34 .541 5½

Arizona 34 41 .453 12

Colorado 33 42 .440 13

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 5, Miami 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Arizona 7, San Diego 6

Wednesday's Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego at Arizona

Atlanta at Philadelphia

Miami at St. Louis

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado

Thursday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 56 20 .737 _

Toronto 42 32 .568 13

Boston 42 33 .560 13½

Tampa Bay 40 34 .541 15

Baltimore 35 41 .461 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 43 34 .558 _

Cleveland 37 34 .521 3

Chicago 35 38 .479 6

Detroit 29 45 .392 12½

Kansas City 27 47 .365 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 47 27 .635 _

Texas 36 38 .486 11

Los Angeles 36 41 .468 12½

Seattle 35 41 .461 13

Oakland 25 52 .325 23½

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 6, Boston 5

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 8, Kansas City 3

Seattle 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 4

San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Wednesday's Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 2, Texas 1

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Load comments