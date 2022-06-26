MLB STANDINGS
All Times EDT
National LeagueEast Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 27 .635 _
Atlanta 42 31 .575 4½
Philadelphia 39 35 .527 8
Miami 33 38 .465 12½
Washington 27 48 .360 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
St. Louis 41 34 .547 1
Pittsburgh 29 43 .403 11½
Chicago 28 45 .384 13
Cincinnati 25 47 .347 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 44 26 .629 _
San Diego 45 30 .600 1½
San Francisco 39 33 .542 6
Arizona 33 41 .446 13
Colorado 31 42 .425 14½
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4
San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 2
Minnesota 6, Colorado 0
Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Detroit 6, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3
Minnesota 6, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Texas 4
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5
Arizona 11, Detroit 7
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (López 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE GLANCE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 53 20 .726 _
Boston 42 31 .575 11
Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 12½
Toronto 40 32 .556 12½
Baltimore 34 40 .459 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 41 33 .554 _
Cleveland 36 32 .529 2
Chicago 34 37 .479 5½
Detroit 28 44 .389 12
Kansas City 26 45 .366 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 27 .625 _
Texas 34 37 .479 10½
Los Angeles 35 40 .467 11½
Seattle 34 40 .459 12
Oakland 25 49 .338 21
Saturday’s Games
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4
Oakland 9, Kansas City 7
Boston 4, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 6, Colorado 0
Detroit 6, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 5, Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3
Boston 8, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 6, Colorado 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings
Washington 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Arizona 11, Detroit 7
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Seabold 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-6), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 5-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.