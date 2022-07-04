NATIONAL LEAGUE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 49 30 .620 _

Atlanta 46 34 .575 3½

Philadelphia 42 38 .525 7½

Miami 38 40 .487 10½

Washington 29 53 .354 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 47 35 .573 _

St. Louis 44 37 .543 2½

Pittsburgh 32 47 .405 13½

Chicago 32 48 .400 14

Cincinnati 27 51 .346 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 49 29 .628 _

San Diego 47 34 .580 3½

San Francisco 40 37 .519 8½

Arizona 35 44 .443 14½

Colorado 35 44 .443 14½

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0

Monday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

San Francisco at Arizona

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati

Seattle at San Diego

St. Louis at Atlanta

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 58 22 .725 _

Boston 45 35 .563 13

Toronto 44 36 .550 14

Tampa Bay 43 37 .538 15

Baltimore 37 44 .457 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 45 37 .549 _

Cleveland 40 37 .519 2½

Chicago 38 39 .494 4½

Detroit 31 47 .397 12

Kansas City 29 49 .372 14

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 52 27 .658 _

Seattle 39 42 .481 14

Texas 37 41 .474 14½

Los Angeles 37 44 .457 16

Oakland 26 55 .321 27

Sunday’s GamesKansas City 7, Detroit 4

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 1 Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Monday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings

Houston 7, Kansas City 6

Cleveland at Detroit, 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

Toronto at Oakland

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-1) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 2-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 3-4) at Oakland (Martinez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Load comments