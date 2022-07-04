NATIONAL LEAGUE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 30 .620 _
Atlanta 46 34 .575 3½
Philadelphia 42 38 .525 7½
Miami 38 40 .487 10½
Washington 29 53 .354 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 35 .573 _
St. Louis 44 37 .543 2½
Pittsburgh 32 47 .405 13½
Chicago 32 48 .400 14
Cincinnati 27 51 .346 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 49 29 .628 _
San Diego 47 34 .580 3½
San Francisco 40 37 .519 8½
Arizona 35 44 .443 14½
Colorado 35 44 .443 14½
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0
Monday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
San Francisco at Arizona
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati
Seattle at San Diego
St. Louis at Atlanta
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-1) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 58 22 .725 _
Boston 45 35 .563 13
Toronto 44 36 .550 14
Tampa Bay 43 37 .538 15
Baltimore 37 44 .457 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 45 37 .549 _
Cleveland 40 37 .519 2½
Chicago 38 39 .494 4½
Detroit 31 47 .397 12
Kansas City 29 49 .372 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 27 .658 _
Seattle 39 42 .481 14
Texas 37 41 .474 14½
Los Angeles 37 44 .457 16
Oakland 26 55 .321 27
Sunday’s GamesKansas City 7, Detroit 4
Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2, Oakland 1 Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
Monday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings
Houston 7, Kansas City 6
Cleveland at Detroit, 2nd game
Seattle at San Diego
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
Toronto at Oakland
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-1) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 2-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 3-4) at Oakland (Martinez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
