JEFFERSON — It's a more colorful visit to downtown Jefferson these days — in particular to the city's municipal building at 317 S. Main St. — with the recent addition of a huge, new mural to the north side of the facility.

Painted by Janesville artist James Richter, a city logo with bright, rich hues of blue, red, brown, green, yellow and orange now adorns the building and depicts the nearby pedestrian bridge, along with a canoeist and bicyclist.

