JEFFERSON — It's a more colorful visit to downtown Jefferson these days — in particular to the city's municipal building at 317 S. Main St. — with the recent addition of a huge, new mural to the north side of the facility.
Painted by Janesville artist James Richter, a city logo with bright, rich hues of blue, red, brown, green, yellow and orange now adorns the building and depicts the nearby pedestrian bridge, along with a canoeist and bicyclist.
The large work is ready for its formal debut this Saturday, as part of a daylong celebration of the reopening of the city's renovated downtown streetscape.
Richter was found one day last week as he wrapped up the project and, despite a storm approaching, took time in strong winds to discuss his life in art and the role he's played in the Jefferson city hall mural project.
Richter was selected by the city from three candidates to perform the 25-foot-high, $14,000 project.
Richter is no stranger to murals. He has been painting them since the 1970s. His recent experience includes his completion, in August of 2021, of his "Bright Futures" work, a 20- by 60-foot acrylic mural that was commissioned by the Boys and Girls Club of Janesville.
In June of 2021, he presented a talk and presentation for the Janesville Art League, titled "The Art of Mural Making."
In October of 2020, Richter completed a three-story, acrylic mural "Keep Looking Up," at 111 W. Milwaukee St., in Janesville.
Richter said he enjoyed meeting all the people who would stop and pay him a visit as he worked in recent weeks, often on a lift, in Jefferson. He said he met numerous people, from Jefferson locals, to people from around the region who were out on day trips and said he received positive reactions from all.
Richter said he enjoys working mainly in oils and sold his first painting at the age of 16. He's a graduate of the Layton School of Art and Design in Milwaukee, as well as the Ringling School of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida.
He noted that the Jefferson mural is 25 feet in height and is protected with a glaze that will help preserve in from the onslaught of ultraviolet light and other environmental elements.
He received help on the project from fellow painters Kurt Buggs and Kegane Rhyhes.
Jefferson was Richter's first time painting a mural for a government entity and he said he enjoyed the project that took approximately two weeks to complete.
He said murals in downtown areas have become a welcome craze lately.
"This was a pretty straightforward project," he said, adding that he was given leeway as he worked from the city's design.
Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said the city had been wanting to do a mural on the north side of the building for some time and opted to depict its official trademark from its branding effort of recent years.
"We use the logo a lot," Freitag said, "And we are very happy with Jim's work."
