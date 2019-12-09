Walk through the Jefferson museum’s Winter Wonderland while sampling cookies and cocoa during the Jefferson Historical Museum’s Open House, Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. Once again there will be a “Count the Christmas Tree” contest for children to enter with prizes awarded to those closest to the actual count of Christmas trees. Adults can enter the “Guess the Ornaments in the Jar” contest. There also will be door prizes and ornament making. Trees displayed range widely in sizes, colors and materials, and adorn all 15 rooms and hallways of the museum. The public is invited to attend to experience an old-fashioned Christmas. The Jefferson Historical Museum is located behind city hall, with the front door bordering the parking lot on Gardner Avenue. Pictured above is a tree created from costume jewelry of the 1950s and ’60s; Shown below is a tree created from broken 7-Up bottles

