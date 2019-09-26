A music program will take place at the historic Heart Prairie Norwegian Methodist-Episcopal Church on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. This newl- restored church is located at the E. Richmond Cemetery, N7372 County Rd. P, Delavan.
Featured in the program will be the Rock Prairie Dulcimers; also, autoharp, recorder, flute, and Estey pump organ. There will be a self-guided tour of the historic cemetery and refreshments. Early arrival is advised due to limited parking. For more information, contact (608) 883-2858.
