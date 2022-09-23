Dear Annie: There’s a pizza place my husband and I go to once in a while near our home that has a really nice wait staff — mostly younger girls — but there is one gal, “Veronica,” who’s older, and we hit it off really well. We were good friends, or so I thought. The last two times we have been in for lunch, she has gone out of her way to avoid us and won’t even make eye contact.

It hurts my feelings because I don’t know what I have done to be treated this way given the fact she won’t talk to me. I have sent her Facebook messages and texted her cell. I don’t get a “read” receipt on any of them, so I’m thinking she has blocked or deleted me from her accounts. I am really at a loss. I know I shouldn’t let it bother me like this, but no one has ever treated me this badly.

Load comments