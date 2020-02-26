NASCAR CUP SERIES
Auto Club 400
Site: Fontana, California
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 1:35 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Track: Auto Club Speedway (2 miles)
Race distance: 400 miles, 200 laps Last year: Kyle Busch won for the fourth time on the track after starting fourth
Last race: Joey Logano won after starting fifth at Las Vegas
Fast facts: Ryan Blaney leads the points standings with 85, three better than Joey Logano. ... Seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson leads all drivers with six career victories at Auto Club Speedway, but hasn’t won on the track since 2016. ... No driver has two top-five finishes through two races and only two — Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick — have top-10 runs in both events. ... Chase Elliott has led the most laps (93), one more than Harvick, through two events.
Next race: FanShield 500, March 8, Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Production Alliance Group 300
Site: Fontana, California
Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m. and 4 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 12:05 p.m., and race, 3 p.m. (FS1)
Track: Auto Club Speedway (2 miles) Race distance: 300 miles, 150 laps
Last year: Cole Custer won from the third starting position
Last race: Chase Briscoe won after starting second at Las Vegas
Fast facts: Chase Briscoe, week 1 winner Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton lead the standings and have all finished in the top five in both races. ... Briscoe has led a series-best 94 laps. Next best is Justin Allgaier with 86, who is ninth in points.
Next race: LS Tractor 200, March 7, Phoenix Raceway
