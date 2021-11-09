LOS ANGELES — Kyle Larson was running on empty, still trying to recover from the celebration.
His wife had a migraine and his crew chief was last seen dancing somewhere back in Arizona at the Hendrick Motorsports bash. The NASCAR champion got a pointless two hours sleep before he was whisked off to Los Angeles for a whirlwind tour with his brand new Cup.
When he hit I-10 headed toward L.A. Live, the electronic interstate billboards flashed a promo for NASCAR’s big return to La-La-Land. It was still dark on Tuesday when Larson got his first look at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where NASCAR will kick off 2022 with a Feb. 6 exhibition all-star race.
It will be called the Busch Light Clash, and a version of it has been run in Florida every year since its 1979 inception as the kickoff for the Daytona 500, the marquee event on the NASCAR calendar. But NASCAR has promised to do big things, and this race at the Coliseum is scheduled just a week ahead of the Super Bowl, to be played less than 10 miles away at SoFi Stadium.
So here was Larson in California, his remarkable comeback season and brand-new title earned Sunday yet to really sink in. Because of COVID-19 protocols, one of the strongest seasons in NASCAR history had never been celebrated between Larson and his No. 5 team though they made up for lost time in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the entire team celebrated until closing time at Whiskey Row before wandering over to Jeff Gordon’s nearby hotel.
“That was the first time I’ve ever gone out with my team and everybody let loose,” Larson said. “To see everybody’s personalities come out when they get some alcohol in their system was fun, and getting to know them even better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.