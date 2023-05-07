NBA playoff results nateg May 7, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceMiami 2, New York 1Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105Saturday, May 6: Miami 105, New York 86Monday, May 8: New York at Miami, 6:30 p.m.Wednesday, May 10: Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.Boston 2, Philadelphia 2Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87Friday, May 5: Boston 114, Philadelphia 102Sunday, May 7: Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OTTuesday, May 9: Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.Western ConferenceL.A. Lakers 2, Golden State 1Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112Thursday, May 4: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100Saturday, May 6: L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 97Monday, May 8: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.Wednesday, May 10: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m.Denver 2, Phoenix 1Saturday, April 29: Denver 125, Phoenix 107Monday, May 1: Denver 97, Phoenix 87Friday, May 5: Phoenix 121, Denver 114Sunday, May 7: Denver at PhoenixTuesday, May 9: Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lakeside Lutheran's prom court announced Fourth grade students learn about agriculture at Kutz Dairy Farm in Jefferson Car enthusiasts visit the 46th Annual Spring Jefferson Auto Swap Meet and Car Show Helenville’s Jelli’s Market to hold Dirt Days this weekend Jefferson close to locking in perhaps biggest development deal in community history Latest e-Edition Screentime 5-4 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-4
