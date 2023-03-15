NBA Standings and Schedule nateg Mar 15, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Times EDTEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionW L Pct GBBoston 47 22 .681 —Philadelphia 45 22 .672 1New York 41 30 .577 7Brooklyn 39 30 .565 8Toronto 33 36 .478 14Southeast DivisionW L Pct GBMiami 37 33 .529 —Atlanta 34 35 .493 2½Washington 32 37 .464 4½Orlando 28 41 .406 8½Charlotte 22 49 .310 15½Central DivisionW L Pct GBx-Milwaukee 50 19 .725 —Cleveland 44 27 .620 7Chicago 31 36 .463 18Indiana 31 38 .449 19Detroit 16 54 .229 34½WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest DivisionW L Pct GBMemphis 41 26 .612 —Dallas 34 35 .493 8New Orleans 33 36 .478 9San Antonio 18 50 .265 23½Houston 16 52 .235 25½Northwest DivisionW L Pct GBDenver 46 23 .667 —Minnesota 35 34 .507 11Oklahoma City 34 35 .493 12Utah 33 36 .478 13Portland 31 38 .449 15Pacific DivisionW L Pct GBSacramento 40 27 .597 —Phoenix 37 32 .536 4Golden State 36 33 .522 5L.A. Clippers 36 33 .522 5L.A. Lakers 34 35 .493 7x-clinched playoff spotTuesday's GamesWashington 117, Detroit 97Cleveland 120, Charlotte 104Toronto 125, Denver 110San Antonio 132, Orlando 114L.A. Lakers 123, New Orleans 108Oklahoma City 121, Brooklyn 107New York 123, Portland 107Milwaukee 116, Phoenix 104Wednesday's GamesMemphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.Thursday's GamesDenver at Detroit, 7 p.m.Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.Orlando at Phoenix, 10 p.m.Friday's GamesPhiladelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.Saturday's GamesDenver at New York, 1 p.m.Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.Boston at Utah, 9 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fort Atkinson's Endl to prison for seventh OWI Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets Whitewater Police Department identify newborn found in field as a boy Whitewater police investigating newborn found dead in a field Lake Mills insurance agent Speth faces more child sex charges in Jefferson County Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.