NBA Standings and Schedule nateg Dec 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 All Times ESTEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionW L Pct GBBoston 25 10 .714 —Brooklyn 23 12 .657 2Philadelphia 20 13 .606 4New York 18 17 .514 7Toronto 15 19 .441 9½Southeast DivisionW L Pct GBMiami 18 17 .514 —Atlanta 17 18 .486 1Washington 15 21 .417 3½Orlando 13 23 .361 5½Charlotte 9 26 .257 9Central DivisionW L Pct GBMilwaukee 22 12 .647 —Cleveland 22 13 .629 ½Indiana 18 17 .514 4½Chicago 15 19 .441 7Detroit 9 28 .243 14½WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest DivisionW L Pct GBNew Orleans 22 12 .647 —Memphis 20 13 .606 1½Dallas 19 16 .543 3½San Antonio 11 23 .324 11Houston 10 24 .294 12Northwest DivisionW L Pct GBDenver 22 12 .647 —Portland 18 16 .529 4Utah 19 18 .514 4½Minnesota 16 19 .457 6½Oklahoma City 15 19 .441 7Pacific DivisionW L Pct GBL.A. Clippers 21 15 .583 —Phoenix 20 16 .556 1Sacramento 18 15 .545 1½Golden State 18 18 .500 3L.A. Lakers 14 21 .400 6½Friday's GamesWashington at Orlando, 7 p.m.L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.Saturday's GamesL.A. Clippers at Indiana, 3 p.m.Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.New York at Houston, 7 p.m.Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.Miami at Utah, 9 p.m.Sunday's GamesBoston at Denver, 8 p.m.Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
