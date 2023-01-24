NBA standings and schedule nateg Jan 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionW L Pct GBBoston 35 13 .729 —Philadelphia 30 16 .652 4Brooklyn 29 17 .630 5New York 25 23 .521 10Toronto 21 27 .438 14Southeast DivisionW L Pct GBMiami 26 22 .542 —Atlanta 24 24 .500 2Washington 20 26 .435 5Orlando 18 29 .383 7½Charlotte 13 35 .271 13Central DivisionW L Pct GBMilwaukee 30 17 .638 —Cleveland 29 19 .604 1½Indiana 23 25 .479 7½Chicago 22 24 .478 7½Detroit 12 37 .245 19WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest DivisionW L Pct GBMemphis 31 16 .660 —New Orleans 26 21 .553 5Dallas 25 23 .521 6½San Antonio 14 33 .298 17Houston 11 36 .234 20Northwest DivisionW L Pct GBDenver 33 14 .702 —Utah 25 25 .500 9½Minnesota 24 25 .490 10Oklahoma City 23 24 .489 10Portland 22 25 .468 11Pacific DivisionW L Pct GBSacramento 27 19 .587 —L.A. Clippers 25 24 .510 3½Phoenix 24 24 .500 4Golden State 23 24 .489 4½L.A. Lakers 22 25 .468 5½Monday's GamesOrlando 113, Boston 98Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130Chicago 111, Atlanta 100Houston 119, Minnesota 114Utah 120, Charlotte 102Portland 147, San Antonio 127Sacramento 133, Memphis 100Tuesday's GamesChicago at IndianaBoston at MiamiCleveland at New YorkDenver at New OrleansWashington at DallasCharlotte at PhoenixL.A. Clippers at L.A. LakersWednesday's GamesIndiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man dies in Jefferson County chase, crash Two girls, a dog and a mule: FFA grant funds unusual therapy animal Fort Atkinson's Gulig is new state poet laureate Jefferson spring referendum will determine future of fire and EMS services Fort Atkinson municipal parking ordinance draws fire online Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-19
