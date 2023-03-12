FIRST FOUR
Wednesday, March 15
At UD Arena
Dayton, Ohio
Texas Southern (14-20) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15), 5:40 p.m.
Arizona St. (22-12) vs. Nevada (22-10), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
At UD Arena
Dayton, Ohio
Texas A&M-CC (23-10) vs. SE Missouri (19-16), 5:40 p.m.
Mississippi St. (21-12) vs. Pittsburgh (22-11), 8:10 p.m.
EAST REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 17
At Nationwide Arena
Columbus, Ohio
Purdue (29-5) vs. Texas Southern-Fairleigh Dickinson winner, 5:50 p.m.
Memphis (26-8) vs. FAU (31-3), 8:20 p.m.
At Greensboro Coliseum
Greensboro, N.C.
Kentucky (21-11) vs. Providence (21-11), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas St. (23-9) vs. Montana St. (25-9), 8:40 p.m.
At Nationwide Arena
Columbus, Ohio
Michigan St. (19-12) vs. Southern Cal (22-10), 11:15 a.m.
Marquette (28-6) vs. Vermont (23-10), 1:45 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
At Amway Center
Orlando, Fla.
Duke (26-8) vs. Oral Roberts (30-4), 6:10 p.m.
Tennessee (23-10) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (26-7), 8:40 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
First Round
Thursday, March 16
At Legacy Arena at BJCC
Birmingham, Ala.
Alabama (29-5) vs. Texas A&M-CC-SE Missouri winner, 1:45 p.m.
Maryland (21-12) vs. West Virginia (19-14), 11:15 a.m.
At Amway Center
Orlando, Fla.
San Diego St. (27-6) vs. Coll. of Charleston (31-3), 2:10 p.m.
Virginia (25-7) vs. Furman (27-7), 11:40 a.m.
At Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, Calif.
Missouri (24-9) vs. Utah St. (26-8), 12:40 p.m.
Arizona (28-6) vs. Princeton (21-8), 3:10 p.m.
Friday, March 17
At Ball Arena
Denver
Creighton (21-12) vs. NC State (23-10), 3 p.m.
Baylor (22-10) vs. UC Santa Barbara (27-7), 12:30 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
First Round
Thursday, March 16
At Legacy Arena at BJCC
Birmingham, Ala.
Houston (31-3) vs. N. Kentucky (22-12), 8:20 p.m.
Iowa (19-13) vs. Auburn (20-12), 5:50 p.m.
At Wells Fargo Arena
Des Moines, Iowa
Texas A&M (25-9) vs. Penn St. (22-13), 8:55 p.m.
Texas (26-8) vs. Colgate (26-8), 6:25 p.m.
Friday, March 17
At MVP Arena
Albany, N.Y.
Miami (25-7) vs. Drake (27-7), 6:25 p.m.
Indiana (22-11) vs. Kent St. (28-6), 8:55 p.m.
At Greensboro Coliseum
Greensboro, N.C.
Iowa St. (19-13) vs. Mississippi St.-Pittsburgh winner, 2:10 p.m.
Xavier (25-9) vs. Kennesaw St. (26-8), 11:40 a.m.
WEST REGIONAL
First Round
Thursday, March 16
At Wells Fargo Arena
Des Moines, Iowa
Kansas (27-7) vs. Howard (22-12), 1 p.m.
Arkansas (20-13) vs. Illinois (20-12), 3:30 p.m.
At Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, Calif.
Northwestern (21-11) vs. Boise St. (24-9), 6:35 p.m.
UCLA (29-5) vs. UNC-Asheville (27-7), 9:05 p.m.
Friday, March 17
At MVP Arena
Albany, N.Y.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) (26-7) vs. VCU (27-7), 1 p.m.
UConn (25-8) vs. Iona (27-7), 3:30 p.m.
At Ball Arena
Denver
TCU (21-12) vs. Arizona St.-Nevada winner, 9:05 p.m.
Gonzaga (28-5) vs. Grand Canyon (24-11), 6:35 p.m.
