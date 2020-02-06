JEFFERSON — A different timeline for the selection of Jefferson County’s Fairest of the Fair and an associated teen professional development program has boosted participation in the program for this year, with the promise of creating a pipeline for “Fairest” contestants in the future.
The crowning of the 2020 Fairest of the Fair will take place the evening of Saturday, Feb. 15, with a leadership and professional development seminar for teens to be held earlier the same day, both at Jefferson County Fair Park.
Six candidates are running for the “Fairest” position, which involves promoting the Jefferson County Fair throughout the state and serving as an honorary spokesperson for the fair throughout the calendar year.
All of the people running this year happen to be young women, as has been the case in the county in the past. However, Michaela Slind, marketing specialist for Jefferson County Fair Park, noted that there is no requirement regarding gender and the only age limit is that candidates must be at least 18.
All of the “Fairest” candidates for 2020 have been active in the fair and agriculture throughout their lives. They are:
• Katherine Novak, 19, Sullivan: The daughter of Tom and Tracey Novak, she previously attended the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District schools and currently is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, focusing on agriculture education.
• Brianna Klausch, 18, Watertown: The daughter of Jeff and Susan Klausch, she is currently at senior at Johnson Creek High School.
• Kristin Stair, 19, Watertown: The daughter of Christy Strobel, Stair attended the Watertown schools and currently is a sophomore at the University of River Falls, focusing on marketing and communications.
• Janelle Wenzel, 19, Sullivan: The daughter of Jim and Holly Wenzel, she attended Jefferson High School and is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, studying nursing.
• Mia Schroeder, 18, Lake Mills: The daughter of Brian and Nicole Schroeder, she is a senior at Lake Mills High School.
• Anna Evenson, 20, Cambridge: The daughter of Jeff and Laura Evenson, she graduated from Cambridge High School and is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, studying dairy science.
One of these six candidates will emerge Feb. 15 as the 2020 Fairest of the Fair, while the others will be named “Fair Royalty” and who will take part in activities throughout fair week to a lesser degree.
The reign of the new “Fairest” will extend for the entirety of 2020. This individual also will compete in January of 2021 for the title of Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fair.
Over the course of the next year, Jefferson County’s Fairest of the Fair will represent the local fair at the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast May 16 and at numerous area parades and other events.
The highlight of the year, of course, is the Jefferson County Fair itself, which runs July 8-12.
Slind said that in recent years, the county had been experiencing trouble in attracting candidates for the Fairest role.
After talking with potential entrants, officials determined that the timing of the selection process was an issue. Younger candidates might not have learned of the opportunity in time, while some older people who would otherwise have tried out already had summer plans by the time the process got rolling.
This year, Jefferson County moved from naming the “Fairest” during the week of the fair to the quieter winter months.
Applications were due in December and subsequently, all of the candidates went through an in-person interview.
The final portions of the selection process will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, with the crowning of the new “Fairest” in the evening.
Earlier that day, the 2019 Fairest, Libby Knoebel, and the 2020 Fairest contestants will help lead a free seminar for teens age 14 and up.
The seminar, which will run from noon to 3:30 p.m., also at Jefferson County Fair Park, includes information about the Fairest process, as well as training in doing interviews, preparing resumes and other skills that would be valuable not only if they decide to try for the Fairest role in future years, but also in many other areas of their personal and professional lives.
Over the past couple of months, the six current “Fairest” candidates have been working hard to prepare for various aspects of the competition, which entails developing a 30-second radio spot, preparing a public speaking presentation about agriculture, doing a final interview and answering a final, unspecified, question at the crowning.
The seminar
The teen development seminar will take place earlier the same day at the Fair Park.
Doors will open at noon and individual workshops will starting at 12:30 p.m., touching on topics from radio advertising to building a resume, as well and more.
Participants will get to hear from a panel of agriculture ambassadors to learn more about opportunities outside of Jefferson County. The workshop portion of the day will wrap up around 3:30 p.m.
Slind said that by offering a professional development opportunity for older youth in the county, Jefferson County Fair Park would be providing a needed service while at the same time developing a pipeline for potential Fairest candidates (of any gender) in the future.
“We like people to learn more about the Fairest program and to stay involved with the fair as they mature,” Slind said.
Highlights of the program include a talk by a representative of sponsor ReMax Shine of Jefferson on how agriculture knowledge can boost a real-estate career; a panel of past “Fairest” representatives talking about resume and interview skills and how their experiences as spokespeople for the Jefferson County Fair helped them in their personal and professional lives; and a presentation from a representative of the WDKD radio station on how to write radio ads.
“The experience will be hands-on and interactive, focusing on skills young people will be needing as they enter higher education and their careers,” Slind said.
All Jefferson County teens age 14 and up are welcome to take part. For organizational purposes, the Fair Park requests that attendees contact the fair office to pre-register, but even if they don’t manage to pre-register, people can still sign up the day of the seminar.
The crowning event
The finale of the Fairest of the Fair competition will take place the evening of Feb. 15. Doors will open to contestants, families and supporters of the Fairest of the Fair at 5:30 p.m.
The evening program will begin with the introduction of all of the contestants, followed shortly by a buffet-style dinner catered by Neighbors Grill and Pizza of Jefferson.
Immediately following the dinner will be the final events of the Fairest competition, including the candidates’ radio ads and public speaking presentations.
There also will be a dessert auction, featuring tasty treats donated by the Bon Ton Bakery of Jefferson, Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly of Jefferson, The Pine Cone Restaurant of Johnson Creek, Jelli’s Market of Helenville, The Sweet Spot of Whitewater and Sweet Talkin’ Treats of Watertown.
While the judges deliberate, 2019 Fairest of the Fair Libby Knoebel will present her final farewell speech, and the new Fairest will be announced.
Serving as judges will be Michael Gahagan, general manager at WFAW/WSJY; Jacki Foti, marketing and public relations manager at The View Communities of Johnson Creek; and Rochelle Mitchell, vice president of marketing for PremierBank.
Sponsors for the Fairest program include ReMax Shine of Jefferson; B.K.S. Dental of Fort Atkinson; Denny’s Hairstyling of Lake Mills; Humphrey Floral and Gift of Fort Atkinson; and Neighbors of Jefferson.
“We welcome anyone from the public to attend the dinner and crowning gala,” Slind said.
Tickets for the evening event cost $25 for adults and $10 for youths age 12 and under. Attendees are requested to contact the Fair Park office at (920) 674-7148 to register in order to assist personnel in providing the correct number of meals.
All proceeds from the event will go to support the Fairest program and the new scholarship for the winning Fairest candidate in the amount of $500.
For more information on either the afternoon seminar or the crowning gala on the evening of Feb. 15, people should contact the Fair Park office.
To arrange for an appearance of the 2020 “Fairest of the Fair” at an area event, people should also contact the Fair Park office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.