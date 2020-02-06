JEFFERSON — Repeated polls by prestigious organizations such as Gallup and the New York Times have revealed "stunning ignorance" among American teens when it comes to the most basic facts of U.S. and world history.
What event of significance happened in 1492? In 1865? How about an easy one — 1776?
What country wasWinston Churchill associated with? How about Indira Gandhi? What was Auschwitz?
More than half of American high school students, to say nothing of middle-schoolers, could not answer basic questions like these in recent polls.
But a new group of Jefferson Middle School students is bucking that trend, sparking interest in history and boosting students' knowledge as they prepare for their first-ever History Bowl.
The group, led by social studies teacher Jeffrey Kawleski, meets weekly after school as students get ready for the March 14 event, the only middle school-level history competition of its kind in the state.
During club meetings, students practice with hand-held buzzers as they strive to answer multi-part questions that start with incredibly obscure details and become much more general until a reasonably informed history scholar could be expected to answer most of them.
The idea is to be the first to hit the buzzer and correctly answer the question. The more details a student knows, the better his or her chance to get the correct answer before anyone else.
The multi-part format requires students to concentrate hard and keep the original question in mind as the layers of clues begin to add up to a full picture.
Topics at a recent practice session ranged widely, touching on cuneiform writing, Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy, the Dred Scott Decision, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the invention of gunpowder, France's Louis XIV, Eleanor Roosevelt's backing of black singer Marian Anderson, a new state in India, the Great Chicago Fire, and much more.
"Middle school is a great time for students to explore a lot of different activities as they find out what they like," Kawleski said.
The teacher said that not every student can be a standout in sports, or the star of the school play, and it's important to have a lot of opportunities for people to shine in diverse areas of interest.
The club — as with the associated state and national competitions — is intended to foster an interest in the subject and to encourage students to delve a little deeper into history.
"I want to get students interested," Kawleski said. "These young people are our future voters and leaders. When you can see the past, you can make better decisions for the future."
He noted that while American students' history knowledge has been decried for many years, Jefferson generally has been pretty strong in this area.
On the eighth-grade state Forward exam, for example, the school traditionally scores above the state average in history, Kawleski said. However, there's always room for growth.
Spurring interest in the subject outside of the regular school day can only help ... in these students' academic lives and in their ability to fully participate in the democratic process when they become adults.
While history necessarily contains a lot of names, dates and facts, the goal of the Jefferson curriculum is to get students thinking about history at a higher level, analyzing original source material and considering trends and connections across historical periods, Kawleski said.
Providing varied and engaging lessons along with related enrichment opportunities will bolster students' general knowledge and critical thinking, he said.
Club origin
Kawleski said that Jefferson High School has had a History Bowl team (actually two: varsity and junior varsity) for a couple of years now, and he talked to one of the high school advisors, Tim Babcock, about starting one up at the middle-school level.
For a brief time a couple of years ago, Jefferson Middle School had participated in the National History Bee (an individual event, as opposed to the History Bowl, which is a team event), but changes in how that ran in connection with a previous change in administration had eliminated that activity at the local level.
This year, Kawleski sought the go-ahead from new Jefferson Middle School principal Nick Skretta to start a new History Bowl team. He said Skretta was extremely supportive and encouraged Kawleski to make it happen.
Earlier in the school year, Kawleski put out feelers among the student body, recruiting a small, but dedicated, group for regular practices, which started late last month. The group has been meeting weekly since, practicing with actual questions from past years' competitions.
It's clear that some students already have developed specialty areas. During a recent practice session, one sixth-grade member exhibited his fascination with World War II, while another hung back until a question intersected with his particular area of interest, science history.
Meanwhile, the older members of the team had an edge when questions touched on early world history, which they'd studied in detail in seventh-grade social studies.
Kawleski also showed a clip of a high school-level competition so they were able to get a feel for the format and atmosphere.
He pointed out that the questions are designed to be quite difficult. In fact, most students in the last state History Bowl did not know the answers to most of them.
Kawleski advised his team members to answer the questions they did know and not to stress over those they didn't.
Regardless of how the local team places, its members are going to go and have a good time, he said.
On the date of the competition, the school will take a van to the contest, held at Whitnall High School in Hales Corners, a suburb of Milwaukee. The event includes two rounds in the morning followed by lunch, and then two more rounds in the afternoon.
"This is the only middle school-level competition in the state," Kawleski said. "There are no divisions — students compete school against school, whatever the size of their district."
Teams can have up to six members, and schools can field multiple teams if they wish.
"It's a great opportunity, not just to learn more about history, but also to build connections and rapport between the students and to build relationships between students and teachers," Kawleski said.
